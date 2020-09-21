Super League: Melaka fail to capitalise on home advantage

Melaka United’s Sony Norde (right) in action against PJ City FC’s K Kannan during their Super League match at the Hang Jebat Krubong stadium in Melaka September 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Melaka failed to take advantage of playing before their fans after being held to a 1-1 draw by Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) in a Super League match at Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka, last night.

The outcome did not change the standings of Melaka and PJ City FC who are in the fifth and 10th spots respectively in the Super League table with 11 and seven points after eight games.

In the match, Melaka opened the score through Romel Ramirez in the 72nd minute before M. Kogileswaran equalised for the visitors in the dying minutes of the game.

Felda United and Pahang also shared a point each after playing to a 2-2 draw at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka.

Felda United’s two goals were contributed by Nicola Raspopovic in the 38th minute and a penalty converted by Akhmar Haiqal Ashar in the 4th minute while the two goals of the visitors were netted by Mohd Muslim Ahmad in the 14th minute and Ivan Carlos in the 78th minute.

Earlier, Felda United were forced to play with 10 men after midfielder, Jasazrin Jamaludin was given the red card by referee, Hamdan Awang for receiving his second yellow card in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Perak collected three precious points with a 2-0 blasting of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The two goals of the Bos Gaurus were scored by Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi in the 55th minute and Brazilian import, Leandro Dos Santos in the 87th minute.

In the Premier League competition, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) trounced Selangor II 6-1 at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya, and leapt three ranks with 14 points after eight matches.

In two other Premier League games, Kuching FA vanquished Kelantan 2-0 at the State Stadium, Petra Jaya, Kuching, while Terengganu FC II and UKM FC drew 2-2 in their match at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu. — Bernama