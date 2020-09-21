Revitalised Leicester ready to ‘attack’, says Rodgers

Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates with striker Jamie Vardy after winning the English Premier League football match against Burnley at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England September 20, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 21 — Brendan Rodgers said Leicester were “ready to “attack the season again” after two wins from their opening two Premier League matches eased the pain of a disappointing end to last season.

The former champions are top of the table on goal difference after beating Burnley 4-2 yesterday.

It was the 100th victory for Rodgers in the Premier League in his 210th game — Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan are the only British managers to have reached the landmark in fewer matches.

Leicester lost out on a Champions League spot on the final day of the last campaign after a poor run when football resumed following the coronavirus shutdown.

“It (starting well), was always going to be important because there can be a hangover, if you don’t address it,” said Rodgers.

“But we spoke about it in our short pre-season period and felt ready to move on.

“The players have good motivation, they’ve scored seven goals in two games and it shows we’re ready to attack the season again.”

Sunday was the first time Leicester had ended the day at the top of the table since they won the title in 2015/16, but the Northern Irishman said it was far early to describe them as potential challengers.

“It’s only two games. After 10 games you start to get an idea of where the league is at,” said Rodgers. “We’re not even thinking about that (a sustained challenge).

“We’re looking to develop the team and the experiences of last season, both in the league and the cup, will really enrich us.

“Whatever way it finished last season we still had a fantastic season to finish where we did (fifth).” — AFP