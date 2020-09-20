Akmal Hakim pedals to victory in 2020 National Road Cycling Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Sapura Cycling Team (TSC) rider Akmal Hakim Zakaria clinched the national jersey when he emerged champion in the men’s elite at the 2020 National Road Cycling Championship in Bukit Katil, Melaka, today.

According to a media statement from the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF), Akmal Hakim also shattered the dream of Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) rider Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki to retain the national jersey he won in the last edition.

Akmal Hakim snatched the national jersey from Nur Amirull Fakhruddin after clocking the fastest time, 4 hours 36.03 seconds in the 182 km road race challenge.

Nur Amirull Fakhruddin had earlier wanted to create history as the first rider to defend the national jersey in a decade, but despite recording the same time, he lost to Akmal Hakim at the tail-end of the race.

In the tournament, Sapura took three of the four main titles, namely the men’s elite, team time trial (TTT) and individual time trial (ITT).

MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab admitted that he could now breathe a sigh of relief over the success of the 2020 National Road Cycling Championship.

“Many are monitoring the 2020 National Road Cycling Championship. There were many challenges at the initial stage. But in the end everything went smoothly without a hitch. However, we are anxiously waiting for feedback from various parties, especially MOH (Ministry of Health),” he said in a statement today. — Bernama