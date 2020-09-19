Hat-trick hero Calvert-Lewin eager to impress for ‘new’ Everton

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their fifth goal to complete his hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park, Liverpool, September 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 19 ― Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s eye-catching form for Everton has been reminiscent of some of the club’s other great number nines, but he is not getting carried away after back-to-back wins at the start of the Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old bagged his first senior hat-trick in today’s 5-2 mauling of 10-man West Brom, which followed his winner away at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as Everton suggest they could be a real threat for the European places this season.

With a vastly improved midfield that includes Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, Everton created 32 goal attempts in their opening two matches, with four of them converted by Calvert-Lewin.

“You look at the quality we have got on the ball, it was important we utilised the extra man,” the striker told SkySports after the West Brom win.

“We created space and chances, and I was happy to be in the box to tap them in.”

Calvert-Lewin hailed the impact of manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is helping him hone his predatory instincts in the box.

“He’s on me every day for one-touch finishes and being in the box to put the ball in the back of the net. It’s nice to know that what I am working on in training is coming off.”

The England junior international is delighted to have Rodriguez in the side, who he hopes will help him push for a first senior cap in the not too distant future.

“He has played at the highest level and you can see the quality he has. He has settled right into the team and the Premier League. It has not been too difficult for him.

“But it’s important not to get carried away. I just need to keep taking care of business, scoring goals and playing well, and the rest will take care of itself.” ― Reuters