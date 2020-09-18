Osaka withdraws from French Open with hamstring injury

Naomi Osaka had her left hamstring wrapped in tape when she battled back to defeat Victoria Azarenka at the US Open final at Flushing Meadows last week en route to her third Grand Slam title. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 18 — US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said yesterday.

The 22-year-old Japanese had her left hamstring wrapped in tape when she battled back to defeat Victoria Azarenka at the US Open final at Flushing Meadows last week en route to her third Grand Slam title.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” the world number three wrote on social media.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay — these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.

“I wish the organisers and players all the best.” — Reuters