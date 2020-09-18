New Kelantan owner settles arrears owed to 15 former players, officials

The Red Warriors owner Norizam Tukiman (fifth, right) said that of the RM3.6 million amount, RM2.4 million was used to fully settle the arrears owed to 15 former players and officials who featured for Kelantan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

KOTA BARU, Sept 18 ― Owner of The Red Warriors (TRW), Norizam Tukiman said he has settled the club's RM3.6 million debt since taking over from the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) early this month.

Norizam said in a statement today that of the amount, RM2.4 million was used to fully settle the arrears owed to 15 former players and officials who featured for Kelantan in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The players involved are Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, Branden Gan, Flavio Beck Junior, Bruno Lopez, Alaeddine Bouslimi, Alessandro Celin, Seydi L Imam, Mohd Farish Shah Rosli, Mohd Badhri Radzi, Amiridzwan Taj Tajudin and Mohd Nor Farhan Mohamad.

The officials are Sathit Bensoh, Mohd Hisham Jainuddin, Mohd Hashim Mustapa and Yusri Che Lah, who is still the Kelantan team's head coach.

“Money owed to several other players and officials will be settled in stages and they have been notified,” he said, adding that he had also settled salary arrears of between five and six months to players in the current team.

Norizam, who hopes that TRW would be issued a licence to feature in next season's Malaysia League (M-League), said he was also informed that Kelantan's President's Cup and Youth teams were also facing unpaid salary issues.

“I will consider paying the President's Cup and Youth team players by referring the matter to Kafa,” he said, adding that his priority was to resolve the TRW team's financial woes. ― Bernama