PSG’s Bernat ruptures knee ligaments

Paris Saint-Germain’s defender Juan Bernat reacts as he leaves the pitch after an injury during the French L1 football match against Metz, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, September 16, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 17 — Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat has ruptured ligaments in his left knee, the French champions said today.

Left-back Bernat limped off in the final minutes of PSG’s 1-0 win over Metz yesterday night.

“Tests this morning (today) confirmed an isolated rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee,” PSG said in a statement.

The 27-year-old’s departure from the field left PSG, who had used all their substitutes and had defender Abdou Diallo sent off earlier in the match, with nine men.

Bernat is now facing months out injured leaving coach Thomas Tuchel with another selection issue in what has been a turbulent start to the season.

Rookie Dutchman Mitchel Bakker, 20, is his only professional replacement at left-back for PSG’s clash at Nice on Sunday following Layvin Kurzawa’s six-match suspension for his part in a brawl with Marseille players.

Tuchel is without Neymar after he was handed a two-game ban for slapping Alvaro Gonzalez, accused by the Brazilian superstar of racist abuse, during Marseille’s 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes at the weekend.

The German will also have to do without Leandro Paredes, who was sent off for a clash with fellow Argentine Dario Benedetto in that defeat, and Diallo.

However Tuchel said he hopes to be able to “count on” Kylian Mbappe, who was placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, in southern France. — AFP