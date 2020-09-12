Liverpool’s Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson sent a congratulatory message to Klopp when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea in June. — AFP pic

LONDON,Sept 12 ― Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp revealed he apologised to Alex Ferguson after waking the former Manchester United boss in the early hours of the morning.

Ferguson sent a congratulatory message to Klopp when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea in June.

When Klopp's celebrations with his players at a Liverpool hotel had finally petered out, it was approaching 3.30am but the German was still keen to reply to Ferguson's message.

He did not anticipate the 78-year-old Scot would still have his phone on by his bedside when he sent his response, with Ferguson later revealing Klopp had accidently woken him up.

“The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the new English top-flight season against Leeds today.

“I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!

“But since then we have not been in contact. He is still the former Man United manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool.

“He respects it but it's not his favourite thing to watch on television!” ― AFP