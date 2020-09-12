Leicester's Rodgers worried about squad depth going into new season

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City do not have the squad depth to compete in four competitions this season. — Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 12 ― Leicester City do not have the squad depth to compete in four competitions this season, manager Brendan Rodgers said yesterday, but he hopes to bring in new recruits before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

Leicester have signed only one player in the close season ― right back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta ― and Rodgers said they are still searching for a centre back with only one fit ahead of Sunday's season opener at West Bromwich Albion.

“No we don't (have the squad depth) and that's something I've been clear on,” Rodgers, whose side finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League, told reporters.

“When we lost players of quality last season we didn't have enough depth. Hopefully, in the following weeks we'll have more clarity.

“We have to find a solution. We wouldn't want to be in this position, having one centre-half available.”

Rodgers added that playing defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a makeshift centre back was an option he would consider.

“He's one of the best midfield players in the league, that's his position,” Rodgers added.

“I like to have a midfielder who can play in a back three. He's got the attributes, his reading of the game is very good. If I need to play him there, he will do a good job.”

Rodgers conceded the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the club to change their transfer plans, saying they could not compete with the likes of Chelsea, who have already spent over £200 million (RM1.06 billion) in rebuilding the squad.

“There's no doubt it's had an impact,” Rodgers said. “Chelsea finished a place above us, and if you look at what they've been able to do, you can't compare that. We're in a different market of players.” ― Reuters