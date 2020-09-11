EPL: Leeds confirm one-year contract extension for Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa reacts during a match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London January 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 11 — Leeds confirmed that manager Marcelo Bielsa signed a one-year deal today ahead of the club’s first Premier League game for 16 years.

“Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020/21 season,” Leeds said in a statement.

After finally leading Leeds back into the top-flight, Bielsa’s side face the daunting task of beginning their Premier League campaign away to champions Liverpool tomorrow.

The Argentine has a history of walking out early in the campaign after leaving Marseille just one game into the 2015/16 season and lasted just two days in charge of Lazio a year later.

However, he eased Leeds fans’ fears yesterday by signalling his intention to remain at Elland Road for another season.

“I will be working next season with Leeds United,” he said.

“Everything has been sorted and it’s definite that I will be here next season.” — AFP