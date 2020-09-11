EMCO: No plans to shelve Kedah-Sabah match just yet, says MFL

There are no plans so far to shelve the Super League game between Kedah and Sabah on September 19 in Alor Setar despite the enforcement of the administrative EMCO in 28 areas in the Kota Setar district until September 25. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — There are no plans so far to shelve the Super League game between Kedah and Sabah on September 19 in Alor Setar despite the enforcement of the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 28 areas in the Kota Setar district until September 25.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement today, said however, that the match could be held elsewhere if the situation there takes a turn for the worse.

“We (MFL) already have backup plans if the government does not allow the game to be held there, and this includes holding the match out of (Kedah) state.

“We hope teams understand the situation that we are currently facing,” MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said, adding that MFL will be monitoring the situation in Kota Setar very closely. — Bernama