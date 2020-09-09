Serbia’s Kolarov leaves Roma for Inter

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (right) in action with Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov at Anfield in Liverpool April 24, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

ROME, Sept 9 — Veteran Serbia left-back Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan from Roma, the Italian clubs announced on Tuesday.

Kolarov, 34, who won the Premier League twice in a seven-year spell with Manchester City, spent three campaigns at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The defender, 34, joins the Nerazzurri for an initial fee of €1.5 million (RM7.3 million),” said Roma.

“The agreement also includes a number of potential bonuses, worth up to a maximum total of €500,000, based on various milestones reached by both the player and the buying club,” they added.

Kolarov, who has played 91 times for his country, is set to compete with 21-year-old Alessandro Bastoni for a starting spot in Antonio Conte’s outfit.

Inter, who finished second in Serie A last term and lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final, have also signed the likes of Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi as well as Cagliari midfielder Nicol Barella and Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez on permanent deals this summer. — AFP