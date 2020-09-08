Thiem crushes Augur-Aliassime to reach US Open quarters

Dominic Thiem serves the ball against Marin Cilic on day six of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center September 5, 2020.— Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 8 — Second seed Dominic Thiem edged a first-set tiebreak before turning up the heat to romp into the US Open quarter-finals with a resounding 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 victory over Canadian youngster Felix Augur-Aliassime at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Top seed Novak Djokovic's disqualification on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball has left Thiem as one of the favourites and the Austrian gave a composed performance to reach the last eight in New York for the second time in his career.

He was helped in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title by a below-par performance from Augur-Aliassime, who beat Andy Murray in round two but was well off the pace against Thiem, making 51 unforced errors compared to the second seed's 24.

Thiem won 74 per cent of his first serve points and was near flawless at the net, while also sending down 22 winners as he wrapped up the contest in a shade over two hours. — Reuters



