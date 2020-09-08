Leverkusen set to sign AS Roma forward Schick

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring the second goal against Bulgaria June 7, 2019. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 8 — Bayer Leverkusen are poised to spend some of the money from Kai Havertz’s transfer to Chelsea with Czech centre-forward Patrik Schick reportedly undergoing a medical at the Bundesliga club today.

After also selling striker Kevin Volland to Monaco last week, Leverkusen, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, are set to sign Schick, 24, from AS Roma on a five-year contract.

The transfer is worth around €25 million (RM122 million), according to magazine Kicker.

Schick spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

The Czech Republic international played the second-half of their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final of the Champions League. — AFP