Young, experience mix for Thomas/Uber Cup challenge

National player Lee Zii Jia will lead the country’s challenge in the men’s singles event,. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has decided to send a mix of young and experienced players for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments, slated to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from Oct 3-11.

According to a statement issued by BAM today, national top men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia will lead the country’s challenge in the men’s singles event, alongside former national player, Liew Daren, and also two national backup shuttlers—Cheam June Wei and Leong Jun Hao.

The inclusion of both June Wei and Jun Hao into the Thomas Cup squad did not come as surprise, after the duo put up an impressive performance at the BAM Invitational Championships at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, last month.

For the men’s doubles, national number one pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will lead the Malaysian challenge with their fellow teammates, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani, while former national doubles pair, Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin complete the list.

2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong have declined the call-up citing personal commitments.

In the Uber Cup competition, national number one women’s singles shuttler, Soniia Cheah will spearhead the country’s challenge, alongside the 2019 SEA Games gold medallist, S. Kisona as well as Goh Jin Wei and Eoon Qi Xuan.

BAM will also send three women’s pairs—Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean; Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen and Pearly Tan and M Thinaah.

Malaysia are drawn in Group A with traditional rivals, Indonesia who are 13-time champions, in addition to the Netherlands and England in the Thomas Cup tournament.

The national women’s squad will face a far more daunting task as they are drawn in group B, alongside South Korea, Indonesia and Australia.

Based on the tournament format, the top two teams in each group qualify for the quarterfinals.

Malaysia have won the Thomas Cup five times - 1949, 1952, 1955, 1967 and 1992 while the women’s squad has never won the Uber Cup since its introduction in 1957 in England. — Bernama