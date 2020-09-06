Mick Schumacher gains first F2 victory of season at Monza

Mick Schumacher talks to the media ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir March 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

MONZA, Sept 6 — Mick Schumacher, son of legendary Formula One driver Michael, won for the first time this season in the European Formula 2 Championship yesterday at Monza in Italy.

The 21-year-old German finished 3.185 seconds ahead of Italian Luca Ghiotto with Dane Christian Lundgaard in third.

Schumacher’s fourth consecutive podium finish, and seventh this season, lifted him to third in the driver standings on 131 points.

Russian Robert Shwartzman, who was eighth, and Briton Callum Ilott, who was sixth, are tied in first on 134 points.

Schumacher had hit a wall in qualifying on Friday and told the F2 website that he had his mechanics on the Italian Prema Racing team to thank for his win.

“It was a long night for the boys,” he said. “They stayed up until 2am yesterday and worked on the car to get it ready. They did that and they did it in style, so I am very, very proud of them.”

Schumacher is a member of the Ferrari young driver team and has been linked with a move to either Haas or Alfa Romeo, two Formula 1 teams equipped with Ferrari engines, as early as next year

Schumacher was European Formula 3 Champion in 2018 and 12th last season after moving up to Formula 2, winning one race. — AFP