Kedah come back from behind to win at home

Kedah player Muhammad Faizat Mohamad Ghazli and PJ City FC’s Filemon Anvie Standly in action during the match in Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar September 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Kedah came back from behind to beat Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) 2-1 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, last night.

The Lang Merah squad’s third victory in the campaign sees them jump to third in the Super League table with 10 points, while PJ City FC remains in 10th place out of 12 teams after collecting five points from six matches.

Brazilian import Washington Brandao put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute, but Kedah bounced back through goals by Kpah Sherman (24th minute) and Tchetche Kipre (67th minute)

UiTM FC also earned three valuable points at home, stunning Pahang 1-0 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, with the match’s only goal coming from Muhamad Rafie Mat Yaacob in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Felda United shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Eskandar Ismail put PDRM ahead in the 49th minute, before former Singapore international Muhammad Khairul Amri Mohamad Kamal equalised for Felda United through a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

In the Premier League, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) picked up three away points after edging out Terengganu FC II (TFC II) 3-2, at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

Argentine import Francisco Insa Bohigues scored a brace for JDT II (12th and 27th minutes), with Fernando Ortega’s strike in the 65th minute earning them the win.

TFC II’s goals came from Muhammad Zuasyraf Zulkiefle (1st minute) and Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob (54th minute).

Meanwhile, Perak II had a goal-fest, recording a 5-1 win over Sarawak side Kuching FA, at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

The home side’s five goals were scored by Khairul Asyraf Sahizah (15th minute), Muhammad Nazmi Ahmad (26th minute), Muhammad Adib Abdul Raop (49th and 57th minutes), and Sacha Petshi (89th minute) while Kuching FA’s consolation goal was contributed by former national player Joseph Kalang Tie, in the 54th minute.

Another Premier League match between Selangor II and Kelantan at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya, ended in a goalless draw. — Bernama