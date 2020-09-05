Top-ranked Ko won't defend title at LPGA's first 2020 US major

Ko has not played since last year's LPGA Tour Championship, remaining in South Korea due to the deadly virus outbreak. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 ― Top-ranked reigning champion Ko Jin-young of South Korea will not defend her title at next week's LPGA ANA Inspiration, which will feature eight of the world's top 10 women's golfers.

A field of 106 players was named yesterday for the 49th edition of the women's major championship, which starts Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, after being postponed from April.

The strongest field at any women's event since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the LPGA season in February will feature second-ranked Danielle Kang and third-ranked US compatriot Nelly Korda.

Ko has not played since last year's LPGA Tour Championship, remaining in South Korea due to the deadly virus outbreak.

Also missing from the field is Germany's Sophia Popov, who won last month's Women's British Open in Scotland. Her exemption for winning the title does not begin until next year and the LPGA did not issue her a special invitation.

Fourth-ranked Park Sung-hyun of South Korea and fifth-ranked compatriot Kim Sei-young will play their first major of the year after skipping last month's Women's British Open in Scotland.

“I'm really looking forward to playing in my first LPGA major of the year,” Park said. “It has been an uncertain time, but I always knew I wanted to return to the USA for the ANA Inspiration.

“Although I'm really going to miss all the amazing ANA Inspiration fans this year, I'm really looking forward to seeing all my friends on the LPGA Tour having spent so much time away.”

Seven past champions are in the lineup, including 10th-ranked Park In-bee of South Korea. The 2013 ANA champion is amoing 20 major winners in the lineup.

There will be no spectators allowed as part of Covid-19 safety precautions.

“We're very thankful to ANA for their event and their amazing efforts to get it rescheduled in 2020,” Kang said. “I'm very excited to play in our second major of the year. We can't wait to play for the fans at home that will be watching us.” ― AFP