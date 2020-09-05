Heat surge late, push Bucks to NBA brink with 115-100 win

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex September 5, 2020. ― Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

MIAMI, Sept 5 ― Jimmy Butler powered the Miami Heat to a 115-100 victory over Milwaukee today that pushed the top-seeded Bucks to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs.

Butler scored 17 of his 30 points in the Heat's scorching fourth quarter, Miami out-scoring the Bucks 40-13 in the final period to seize a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series in the NBA's coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

A near triple-double of 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists from the Bucks' reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply not enough as the Heat remained unbeaten in the playoffs.

“I'm not surprised,” Butler said of the fifth-seeded Heat's commanding position. They can close out the series on Sunday.

“I think everybody else in the world might be, but not us here. We've got so much fight, we never give up. We always give ourselves a chance to win.”

The Bucks, who took the best record in the league into the post-season, must now try to do what no NBA team has done before in 139 prior attempts: Rally from an 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series.

Antetokounmpo said the Bucks could be the first if they take it not game-by-game but “play-by-play, possession, by possession.

“We've got to believe in ourselves,” he said. “We can do it.”

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat. Jae Crowder scored 17 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and Tyler Herro chipped in 13 off the bench.

The Bucks got a scare midway through the first period when Antetokounmpo rolled his right ankle on a drive.

Despite a few winces he insisted it didn't trouble him, and Milwaukee looked like clawing back a victory when they led 57-50 at halftime and 87-75 going into the fourth quarter.

Butler and Miami took control from there.

Adebayo's hook shot with 4:20 remaining ― with an assist from Butler ― put the Heat up 100-99.

Two free throws and a driving shot by Butler stretched the lead and it was Butler, thwarted on a drive to the basket, who found Jae Crowder for a three-point dagger that put Miami up 107-100 with 2:15 remaining.

“I think everybody knew, Jae was making that shot,” said Butler, who was celebrating before the ball was through the net.

“That's what I love about this team,” Adebayo said. “That's what we do, we come out and compete. Doesn't matter who it is, doesn't matter what time we're playing, we're ready to hoop.” ― AFP