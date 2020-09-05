Bosnia end Italy's 11-match winning run with 1-1 draw

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko reacts after the match against Italy September 5, 2020. ― Reuters pic

FLORENCE, Sept 5 ― Bosnia ended Italy's run of 11 successive wins when they held Roberto Mancini's side to a 1-1 draw in their Nations League match today.

After both teams hit the woodwork early in the second half, Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front when he fired into the roof of the net with a shot on the turn from a corner in the 57th minute in their League A Group One match.

Stefano Sensi equalised 10 minutes later with a deflected shot after Lorenzo Insigne pulled the ball back.

Italy, playing their first match since beating Armenia 9-1 last November, won all 10 of their qualifying matches for Euro 2020 as well as a friendly against the United States for the longest winning run in their history.

The gap of 291 days between fixtures was Italy's longest since 1945-46.

Italy had dominated the first half against defensive opponents but failed to make much headway.

Armin Hodzic hit the post from a narrow angle for Bosnia after the break and Insigne almost immediately headed against the woodwork for Italy.

“We're disappointed, we tried until the end to score,” said Mancini.

“There was a bit of tiredness but the boys did well. We just lacked a bit of inspiration,

“The important thing is that the team played well, the draw doesn't change anything in the judgement of the performance.” ― Reuters