Thomas Cup: Taiwan’s pullout won’t make things any easier in finals, says V Shem

National doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong celebrate after defeating Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the first round of the individual badminton event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The national men’s badminton squad should not take their opponents lightly in the Thomas Cup tournament despite Taiwan’s withdrawal from the prestigious badminton team event, which is slated to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3-11.

Former national men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem said other teams would still pose a threat to Malaysia’s bid to advance further at the biennial tournament.

“Taiwan are a strong team and it was their concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic that led to them pulling out from the tournament. But that does not mean we can take other teams lightly,” he told reporters when met after the launching of the sixth edition of the Junior Purple League Badminton tournament here today.

International media reported on Monday that Taiwan had decided to pull out from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals in view of the global Covid-19 situation.

V Shem, who is the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, hoped that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) would work on improving the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to allay the shuttlers’ fears.

V Shem and his partner Tan Wee Kiong are expected to fight for a spot in the Thomas Cup squad, with the top doubles pairing of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik leading the race based on current performance.

In the 2018 edition in Bangkok, Malaysia failed to meet their semi-final target after losing 3-1 to Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) are set to name the final squad for both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup campaigns when the shuttlers return from a four-day motivational camp in Pulau Tioman, Pahang, on Sunday.

For the Thomas Cup, Malaysia are in Group A with 13-time champions Indonesia, the Netherlands and England.

Malaysia have won the Thomas Cup five times — in 1949, 1952, 1955, 1967 and 1992.

Meanwhile, 40 teams will vie for glory in the Junior Purple League, slated to be held from Oct 3 to Nov 22 in four states, namely Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan), Ipoh (Perak), Puchong (Selangor), Muar (Johor), before concluding with the final round in Putrajaya from Nov 21-22.

Apart from the total prize money of RM100,000; the winners of the five categories — boys’ singles and doubles, girls’ singles and doubles and mixed doubles — would also get the chance to undergo intensive training sessions at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara. — Bernama