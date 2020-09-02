Medvedev into second round with straight sets win over Delbonis

Daniil Medvedev greets Federico Delbonis at the net following their match on day two of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre September 1, 2020. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 2 ― Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev faced little resistance from Federico Delbonis of Argentina in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win on Tuesday to ease into the second round of the US Open.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in last year's final, faced just two breakpoints in the entire match ― in his first service game of the second set ― while breaking his opponent on five occassions.

In the first meeting between the two players, Medvedev sealed victory when his 79th-ranked opponent sent a return into the net in the final match of the evening on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

In his second-round match the Russian will meet Australian Christopher O'Connell, who earlier defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4. ― Reuters