Vietnam to host AFC Cup matches in Southeast Asia

HANOI, July 30 ― Vietnam has been selected as a centralised host for two AFC Cup groups in the Southeast Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation said today.

The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group F matches will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium, it added. The ties will be played over three matchdays from September 23-29.

The host for Group H, also in Southeast Asia, has yet to be confirmed, it said.

Maldives is the centralised venue in South Asia for Group E matches, which will take place from October 23-November 4. ― Reuters