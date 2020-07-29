BWF cancels four international meets amid Covid-19 concerns

Four international tournaments were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The Covid-19 pandemic has exacted a further toll on world badminton, forcing the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to cancel four international tournaments following consultation with the hosts.

The cancelled tournaments are the 2020 Taiwan Open, slated to be held from September 1-6, Korea Open (September 8-13), China Open (September 15-20) and Japan Open (September 22-27).

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund, in a statement today, said the decision was made in the interests of the health of the players, spectators, volunteers and their affiliates.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel tournaments, but feel that the well-being of everyone involved is most important at this time.

“I would like to acknowledge the significant efforts made by our member associations in the regions throughout this process for their patience and commitment to the BWF,” he added.

Lund asserted that the world governing body will continue to adjust to ensure any badminton activity fully complies with the rules and regulations set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions. ― Bernama