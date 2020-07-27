Liverpool’s Lovren completes Zenit switch

Lovren, who joined the newly crowned Premier League champions from Southampton in 2014, made just 15 appearances this season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 27 — Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has completed a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg for a reported £10.9 million (RM59.5 million) after slipping down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 31-year-old, who joined the newly crowned Premier League champions from Southampton in 2014, made just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Croatian has been troubled with niggling injuries over the past two years.

“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” manager Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“When he was fit, he was very, very, very often in the team. A great player and a great person,” Klopp added.

“Really good, in the air a machine, and I really liked working together with him. It will be interesting to follow Zenit St Petersburg now. I wish him the best of luck.” — AFP