Lampard: Chelsea must now look to close gap to Liverpool, Man City

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the EPL match with Norwich City at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain July 14, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, July 27 — Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said.

Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday in their final Premier League game of the season.

“I suppose at Chelsea we have to be careful getting excited by top-four finishes, but coming into the job, I don’t think a lot of people put us in that bracket,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“We know where we are at, it is a progress and can we get better and now we’ve secured top four can we look to improve to close that gap?

“The gap is there for a reason and there because Manchester City and Liverpool have taken it to different levels.”

Chelsea play Arsenal in the FA Cup final on August 1 before taking on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on August 8. — Reuters