Howe unsure over future after Bournemouth relegation

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe looks dejected at the end of the match after being relegated from the Premier League, July 26, 2020. — Pool handout via Reuters/Catherine Ivill

LIVERPOOL, July 27 — Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was unsure about his future with the club after they were relegated from the Premier League despite a 3-1 victory at Everton yesterday.

The south coast team played with passion and application on the final day of the season which was suspended for three months from March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the league’s resumption last month, matches have been contested in front of empty stands.

“It hurts. I’m trying to keep it together, I’m really sad for the fans of this club. They’ve not been here for the last part of the journey and that makes it harder,” Howe told BBC Sport.

“It’s a time for reflection, a time to see what the next step is. Everything at the club is based around staying in the Premier League and I’ll speak to the people that I need to speak to.

“It’s a very quick turnaround and we have to make the right decisions now.”

Howe has been in charge of the side since 2012, taking the club into the Premier League on meagre resources, but believes he could have contributed more to keeping the team up.

“It’s small margins, there has been loads of moments during the season, it’s never down to one thing. As the manager I make hundreds of decisions and I haven’t been good enough this season.

“Throughout the season there are ebbs and flows, I’m not going to sit here and criticise the players in any way, I have to back them and support them. First I have to look at myself and that I will do.

“I always wanted to bring success to the club and to play an entertaining sort of football, that’s always the aim.”

Bournemouth finished a point behind Aston Villa in the safety of 17th position. — Reuters