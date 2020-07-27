Deeney fails to rule out leaving Watford after relegation heartbreak

Watford's Troy Deeney during the match against Arsenal, July 26, 2020. — Pool handout via Reuters/Neil Hall

LONDON, July 27 — Watford captain Troy Deeney did not rule out the possibility that he may have played his final game for the club after they were relegated from the Premier League following their 3-2 loss at Arsenal.

“I don’t know if this is going to be my last game for Watford. You don’t know what the future holds,” he told Sky Sports.

“Things happen in football, people come and go. I’ve been at this club 10 years. If it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go. There were bigger and better players here before me, there’ll probably be bigger and better players after.”

Deeney said the club had struggled all season long and had shown weaknesses in both defence and attack that other sides had exploited.

“You’ve got to look at the bigger picture, it’s not today, it’s not last week, it’s a reflection of the past year. We’ve not quite been good enough, at both ends of the pitch,” he said.

“We can’t say that we got it right because ultimately we failed. It is what it is. But the bigger thing is for fans and people at clubs - they’ll be here long after the players.”

He also expressed his sympathy for the wider club structure and how relegation will affect all its staff.

“It’s heartbreaking for the people who work behind the scenes. We feel sorry for them. I’ll take the stick on social media, but the harsh reality is that people will probably lose their jobs off it, because we haven’t been good enough. As players we have to take that,” he said.

Deeney said his most immediate concern was his knee, with an operation due in days and the new season due to start in mid-September.

“I’ve got a knee operation that I’ll probably be having next week. Then we’ll see. Clubs can go in different directions, players can go in different directions, it’s what happens,” he said. — Reuters