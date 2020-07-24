Liverpool 'disappointed' after fans celebrate league win outside Anfield

Liverpool fans react outside the stadium during the match against Chelsea July 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, July 24 ― Liverpool have expressed their disapproval after a number of fans ignored warnings and social distancing guidelines to gather outside Anfield on Wednesday for their Premier League trophy celebrations following their final home game of the season.

Merseyside Police and the club had warned fans against gathering outside Anfield due to the Covid-19 pandemic but around 3,000 supporters congregated outside the stadium.

Visuals showed fans flooding the streets outside Anfield, setting off fireworks, lighting flares and chanting together as Juergen Klopp's side beat Chelsea 5-3 in a thrilling encounter.

“Liverpool would like to thank those supporters who stayed at home to celebrate the team lifting the trophy last night, protecting their loved ones and our city from the ever-present threat of this pandemic,” the club said in a statement yesterday.

“We are, however, disappointed with the scenes outside Anfield last night and that more supporters did not heed the celebrate at home advice.

“As we have said before, when it is safe to do so we will celebrate, until then protecting our city is the priority.”

Merseyside Police said their officers made nine arrests outside Anfield for “affray, assault, people who were drunk and disorderly and drug driving”.

Despite sealing the league title last month with seven rounds to go, Liverpool's players only got their hands on the Premier League trophy after their final home game in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop. ― Reuters