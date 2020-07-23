'The others won't sleep': Klopp wants even more from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with the Premier League trophy at Anfield July 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, July 23 ― Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his side will need to keep improving to hold off the chasing pack next season after lifting the Premier League trophy.

The Reds clinched the title last month, but finally got their hands on the silverware after a 5-3 win over Chelsea today.

Chelsea have already strengthened ahead of next season with the signings of a long-term Liverpool target Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Klopp also expects Manchester City and Manchester United to bolster their squads.

But the German believes there is still improvement for his players to make despite becoming English, European and world champions over the past 14 months.

“We should not stop, we have internal challenges to improve,” said Klopp.

“We have the chance to make another step, but we have to because the others will not sleep.

“Chelsea is such a talented team, we had to bring everything on the pitch tonight. Man Utd, Man City (will contend), there are no guarantees for anything, but we will try.”

Liverpool also beat Chelsea to lift the Uefa Super Cup at the start of the season to go with the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup and Klopp admitted he will take time for a special momento after an incredible run of success.

“We are champions of England, Europe and the world. We won four trophies, really big ones, so I couldn't be more proud,” he added.

“I'm usually not a person who needs pictures but I will have a picture with all four trophies because it doesn't happen often, so we should.”

Jordan Henderson had the honour of becoming the first Liverpool player to lift the Premier League trophy and the Reds' captain believes the manner of victory over a Chelsea side, who needed a result to confirm their place in the Champions League next season, bodes well for what can be achieved next season.

“It's been a journey and to finish it off like this is really special,” said Henderson.

“After this, next season is going to be a big challenge for us. But I thought tonight we showed the mentality to come and perform again and get the result we did.” ― AFP