Wan Abdul Rahim resigns as Kafa president

KOTA BARU, July 20 — Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah, who is also fondly known as Cikgu Rahim, has resigned as Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president.

Kafa secretary-general Husin Deraman, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

“His resignation is effective July 6, a year after being elected at the extraordinary general meeting in July 2019.

“He decided to resign as president because he feels that he is no longer capable of leading Kafa as well as to pave the way for a new leader,” he told Bernama today.

The media previously reported that Wan Abdul Rahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah had been temporarily ‘sidelined’ from managing the association, which is plagued by financial and debt issues.

Husin said there was no plan to hold an election for the president’s post for now.

“We are confident that acting Kafa president Datuk Shaari Mat Husin is capable of addressing all issues and crises faced by the association in preparing for the M-League competition.

“This is based on his performance when given the responsibility to lead Kafa as acting president and deputy president,” he said, adding that Afandi is still the deputy president.

“Kafa thanks Wan Rahim for his services, although it was only for a year.” — Bernama