Reezal Merican says helping ex-Harimau striker Khalid Jamlus land coaching gig

Former national footballer Khalid Jamlus speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya July 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The National Sports Council (NSC) and National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) are seeking ways to make former national footballer Khalid Jamlus more marketable as a coach, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said he and his deputy, Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, had also met with Khalid in a bid to help him.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) on the efforts taken to help former national athletes like Khalid who are in financial difficulties.

Former national striker Khalid was reported to have sold the Golden Boots he won 18 years ago in the Malaysian League for RM10,500 through live auction on Facebook recently. The former Royal Malaysia Police assistant coach has been unemployed for three years.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said the government had extended funds to help former athletes who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said former national footballer Datuk Namat Abdullah and 1982 Asian Games 100m champion Rabuan Pit were among those who benefited from the aid.

To a supplementary question from Sim Chee Keong (PH-Bukit Mertajam) concerning sports operators, Reezal said the government would reopen more sports sectors as soon as possible, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said RM10 million had been allocated under the Prihatin sport initiative to help sports associations in their administration, digitalisation of operations and organisation of programmes.

“For the operators and those involved with private facilities, the ministry and the Ministry of Finance are discussing an initiative to help them, and this might be taken into consideration in the 2021 Budget,” he said.

Replying to Sim’s original question on athlete centres, Reezal Merican said they were still relevant and significant as a one-stop centre to help athletes in various aspects such as career, education, financial management and counselling.

Thus, the ministry through NSC would continue with the initiative, a brainchild of the previous sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, he said. — Bernama



