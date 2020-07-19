Maba deputy president assumes president’s post without contest

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) deputy president Datuk Tan Kang Yong has been elected as the association’s new president for the term 2020-2024.

Tan, who has been MABA deputy president since 2016, won unopposed after incumbent Datuk Lua Choon Hann decided not to defend the post at the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Wisma Maba here, today.

Penang Basketball Association president, Datuk Ooi Khoon Yeong was elected as Maba’s new deputy president through a vote by representatives from 18 affiliate members.

Speaking at a press conference, Tan thanked the state and club representatives who supported him to lead Maba over the next four years.

Tan, who is also Melaka Basketball Association president said the main task of Maba’s new leadership line-up was to help improve the performance of the national basketball squad which has not been up to par in the last few SEA Games.

“Our focus is to help the women’s 3x3 and 5x5 squads get back the gold medals they had won at the SEA Games previously.

“The achievement of the national (men’s) basketball squad has been declining over the past two years, which is why I and the new Maba leadership are determined to help improve the performance of the national squad at the international level,” explained Tan.

He said the organising of local tournaments this year including the 62nd edition of the Agong Cup which was previously scheduled to be held at the beginning of the year, would also be discussed.

The Agong Cup competition held since 1958, had to be cancelled this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is Maba’s full leadership line-up for the term 2020-2024:

President: Datuk Tan Kang Yong

Deputy President: Datuk Ooi Khoon Yeong

Vice Presidents: Datuk Lee Yuen Fong, Datuk Lee Cheng Chuan, Datuk Lim Chong Ly, Poh Thiam Kar, Phan Chee Yong, Leong Nyuk On, Datuk Bruce Lim Cheng Nyok, Andrew Heng

Secretary-General: Tong See Koou

Deputy Secretary-General: Prof Dr Teng Tjoon Tow

Assistant Secretary: Datuk Ng Choon Koon

Honorary Treasurer: Datuk Seri Victor Chen Wee Tuck

Honorary Deputy Treasurer: Ooi Siong Hwa

— Bernama