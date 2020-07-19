Hafizh revs his way to sixth spot in Spanish GP

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah said he was 'grateful' to have finished sixth. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — National Moto2 ace Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah gave it “my best” and it was enough to earn a sixth placing out of 23 riders in the Spanish Grand Prix Motorcycle Championships at the Jerez Circuit today.

The Inde Aspar Team Moto2 rider, who started from 15th spot on the grid, clocked 39 minutes 38.875 seconds in the 23-lap race.

Italian Luca Marini, of Sky Racing Team VR46, bagged his first win of the season after clocking 39:23.297 while Red Bull KTM Ajo duo Tetsuta Nagashima (1.271 seconds behind) and Jorge Martin (4.838 seconds behind) came in second third respectively.

“The race this time was quite intense and difficult for everyone. Anyway, I did my best.

“I’ve lost this ‘feeling’ for a long time, so I am grateful that I managed to finish sixth.

“I want to thank my team for their help and I will do my best in the next race,” Hafizh Syahrin said via a short video after the race.

Up next for Hafizh Syahrin is the Andalusia GP, which has been scheduled to be held at the same circuit next week. — Bernama