Petronas Yamaha SRT duo say satisfied with Spain GP free practice

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo achieved what they consider to be positive results in the free-practice session of the Spain Grand Prix (GP) at the Jerez Circuit yesterday.

Morbidelli, who recently extended his contract until 2022, posted a time of 1 minute 38.125 seconds to be in 12th place, while Quartararo was in 15th, clocking 1:38.152 seconds.

“It was a really good day for us; we’ve been consistent this morning and we’ve been fast this afternoon. I’m really happy with the overall performance that we have demonstrated today,” Morbidelli said in a statement issued by the team.

“We need to put everything together and our priority tomorrow is to get directly into Q2, before we think about which tyres to use for the race. Last year was a good race for us here and with the performance we’ve had so far, I’m confident ahead of qualifying tomorrow,” the 25-year-old Italian added.

Meanwhile, Quartararo said he was struggling with his machine, but bounced back to improve his timing in the afternoon session.

“We’ve come here with a new bike compared to last year; no running since pre-season testing and that’s why I struggled a lot this morning.

“We need to go step by step in making improvements, but I’m really looking forward to tomorrow where we can work on our time attack pace ahead of qualifying and I’m feeling confident,” the 21-year-old rider added.

The Spanish GP will continue with another two free-practice sessions followed by the qualifying session today and the race proper tomorrow. ― Bernama