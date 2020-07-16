Late Wood penalty frustrates Wolves in draw at Burnley

Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring the first goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers July 16, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BURNLEY, July 16 ― A stoppage-time penalty from Chris Wood gave Burnley a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the visitors had led through a superb Raul Jimenez strike in the Premier League today.

The result was a major blow to Wolves' chances of making the Champions League, leaving them in sixth place on 56 points, three behind Leicester City and Manchester United who occupy fourth and fifth spots.

Burnley have now only lost once in their last 14 league games but after their impressive draw against Champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Sean Dyche's side were far from their best.

Wolves created more and had the better pressure in a game with few chances and went ahead in the 76th minute through their Mexican forward's 17th league goal of the season.

Adama Traore broke from deep in midfield and fed Matt Doherty on the right and the substitute's drive bounced off Burnley defender James Tarkowski and towards Jimenez who shaped himself perfectly to hammer a brilliant volley past Nick Pope.

Pedro Neto went close to a second for Wolves in the 89th minute but his low shot was kept out by Pope's outstretched foot.

Burnley responded to that let-off with a late rally in stoppage time and New Zealand international Wood should have equalised but somehow headed wide from little more than a metre out.

Moments later, however, Wood attempted an overhead kick and the ball struck the arm of Doherty as he challenged the Kiwi and referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot.

Wood blasted the ball into the roof of the net to keep the ninth-placed Clarets without a home defeat in the league since New Years Day.

“It is hard to take, every goal is, if it is in the final moments it is even harder,” said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We played good, were organised and pressed. It was a fantastic goal from Raul.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, whose options have been limited by injuries and three players departing after their contracts ran out, said the result showed his side's spirit.

“To come out with a point against a good side, with the challenges we have, is very pleasing,” he said. ― Reuters