FAP ready to complete club privatisation process, says president

GEORGE TOWN, July 16 ― The Football Association of Penang (FAP) is now ready to complete the process of converting the status of the football association (FA) into a football club (FC), according to its president Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah.

He said the privatisation process raises concern because FAP needed to identify the capabilities of a football club before performing the status separation process.

“I am also concerned but since it had been made mandatory (by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the International Football Federation (FIFA) and that it would also help in reducing the financial burden of the state, we agreed,” he told reporters after FAP Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) here last night.

He added FAP will need to complete the process before the deadline in September to enable the team to participate in the Malaysia League next season (2021).

“In ensuring the wellbeing of all involved, especially local players, we will set up a special committee for that,” he explained.

Amar Pritpal said the privatisation process had also been seen capable of improving team management as well as the best alternative to the financial crunch faced by the teams, which have been relying on state government funding to pay their players’ salaries.

Earlier, in the meeting, FAP also agreed to appoint Datuk Seri Suppiah Manikam as the new FAP Trustee after the position was not filled since last year.

In a separate development. Amar Pritpal also said that the issue of three-month unpaid salary for the Panthers will be resolved this week. ― Bernama