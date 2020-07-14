‘You try returning Kvitova’s serves’, Petkovic tells Instagram troll

German Andrea Petkovic returns the ball to Czech Petra Kvitova during their quarterfinal women at the ‘Bett1Aces’ tennis tournament on July 13, 2020 at the Steffi-Graf stadium in Berlin. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 14 — Andrea Petkovic has dealt with a critic on social media by telling him to try dealing with Petra Kvitova’s serves after the German lost in straight sets to the former Wimbledon champion at an exhibition event in Berlin.

“You are so terrible! I think you should quit tennis and do [sic] a different career,” wrote an Instagram user after Petkovic’s 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Czech Republic star Kvitova, ranked 12th in the world, yesterday.

However, Petkovic, 32, fired back in style on Twitter alongside a screen shot of the social media troll’s comments.

“Missed this!,” Petkovic replied after defeat in her first match for ten months.

“Bro, have you been living under a rock? 1) I have 3 careers going at the same and hate to toot my own horn but I’m awesome and 2) you try returning Petr’’s leftie serve on grass and then get back to me. Love.”

Petkovic, who is ranked 87th in the world having last been in the top ten in 2015, had planned to end her career in 2020, but will play on into next year because this season has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German then followed up on Twitter by adding, “oh and btw, I got used to these things years back and do not care whatsoever.

“I had ten of these today AFTER AN EXHO (exhibition game), but the career thing was funny to me — wrong person, buddy, wrong person.”

As well playing tennis professionally, Petkovic is also a presenter for German broadcaster ZDF.

The renowned bookworm has written her biography, due out in October, and in March she founded an online book club, which has just under 5,000 followers on Instagram. — AFP