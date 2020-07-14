City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the club’s reputation had been damaged by the furore around allegations that they broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and fired back at comments from managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, July 14 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team deserved an apology, after their two-year Uefa ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) — a verdict he called a “good day for football”.

Guardiola said the club’s reputation had been damaged by the furore around allegations that they broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and fired back at comments from managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.

“Jose and all the managers should know that we were damaged. We should be apologised (to). Because, like I said many times, if we did something wrong, we will accept absolutely the decisions by Uefa and CAS because we did something wrong,” he said in a news conference today.

“We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct, is right. Three independent judges said this,” he added.

Liverpool manager Klopp had described the CAS verdict yesterday as “not a good day for football” but Guardiola disagreed.

“Yesterday was a good day for football because we play with the same rules of FFP as all the clubs in Europe. All of them. (If) we break this FFP, we will be banned,” he said.

“We were damaged. The people say that we cheated and lying many, many times. The presumption of innocence was not there and after, when it happened and it was right, of course we are incredibly happy because we can defend what we have done on the pitch.”

Guardiola also took aim at Spanish league president Javier Tebas, a long-standing critic of City, who had questioned whether CAS was the right court for deciding such matters.

“He is another one, this guy Senor Tebas must be so jealous for the Premier League, the English football,” he said.

“He is incredible legal expert from what I see, so next time we will ask in which court, which judges we have to go. He has to be a little bit worried or concerned about La Liga, (he should) focus on there.

“Normally these kind of people, when the sentence is good for him its perfect, like happened many times in Spain right now, but when the sentence is against, the problem is for the other ones,” added Guardiola.

“We will be in the Champions League next season, Senor Tebas, because what we did, we did it properly.” — Reuters