Mourinho: Spurs must aim higher than just finishing above Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur’s head coach Jose Mourinho gestures to his players during a drinks break during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England July 2, 2020. — A

LONDON, July 13 — Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League is a matter of pride for supporters but the club has to aim higher.

Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory against Arsenal yesterday, moving Spurs up to eighth and two points above their north London rivals with three games left.

While Tottenham are looking to finish above Arsenal for a fourth straight season Mourinho said he would not be satisfied with that.

“I have to be more ambitious than that,” he told reporters.

“ ... I don’t want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal.”

Spurs can secure a place in the Europa League by finishing sixth and Mourinho said he would be keen to play in Europe’s second-tier club competition, which he won with Manchester United and Porto.

“It’s not a competition that I’m in love with or like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League, you play Europa League,” Mourinho added.

“In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It wouldn’t be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time.” — Reuters