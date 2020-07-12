Johor confident of hosting best ever Sukma games, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad expressed confidence in the state's ability to host Sukma. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Johor is confident of hosting the best ever Malaysia Games (Sukma) when the 20th edition of the biennial national multi-sport event takes place there next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said this confidence stems from the commitment that has been put in to prepare the required venues and facilities.

Among them is the Johor Sports Complex that houses the shooting range, rugby field and track and field stadium.

“I think we are capable of hosting the best ever SUKMA. The only thing is that we hope, besides support from the athletes, is that the people will cooperate should standard operating procedures (SOPs) still apply by then,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Johor Sports Complex in Taman Mount Austin here today.

Also present were State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Hasni said to date, almost all of the venues have achieved a 97 percent completion rate, with full completion expected before year-end.

In view of this positive development, he said Johor will face no issues if the event was brought forward from the currently set dates.

“We are ready but I feel the National Sports Council (NSC) and the (Youth and Sports) Ministry will soon fix an actual date, but for now we have been informed it is next year,” he said.

Sukma Johor 2020 was supposed to be have been held this month, but was postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, it has been slated for March 6-14, but this is still subject to further discussion at the Games’ Supreme Council meeting to be held in the near future. — Bernama