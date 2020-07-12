Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates winning the race, following the resumption of F1 after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)m Styria, Austria - July 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

SPIELBERG, July 12 — Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two today to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.

Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend’s season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third at his team’s home Red Bull Ring.

Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race. — Reuters