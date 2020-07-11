Mourinho confident he can bring silverware to Spurs

Jose Mourinho is used to battling for silverware at his previous clubs but his ninth-placed Tottenham are struggling to qualify for Europe this season. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 11 ― Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is confident that he can deliver trophies at the Premier League club if he is given time like Juergen Klopp at champions Liverpool.

Mourinho, who took over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November, is used to battling for silverware at his previous clubs but his ninth-placed Tottenham are struggling to qualify for Europe this season.

But the Portuguese pointed to Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015 and guided them to the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup last year before ending their 30-year wait for an English league crown this season.

“How long it took for Juergen and Liverpool? Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre backs in the world and so on,” Mourinho told reporters.

“I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I'll be happy with that.

“I work for the club. I'm not thinking about myself. I keep saying my ambition is the same, my DNA is the same, but probably I'm in the stage where I look less to myself and my records and I look more to the club.”

Mourinho said that Spurs, who have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup, do not need to invest heavily on players in the close season.

“I'm optimistic because I start working from day one... I believe we're going to make some changes in our squad, and for that we don't need a huge investment like the club made in the past summer,” Mourinho added.

Tottenham host Arsenal in the league tomorrow. ― Reuters