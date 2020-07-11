Kelantan football fans want KAFA president, his deputy to resign

Former Kelantan FA president Tan Sri Annuar Musa launching 'The Red Warriors The Movie' in Petaling Jaya yesterday. ­— Picture by Arif Kartono

KOTA BHARU, July 11 — Supporters of Kelantan’s The Red Warriors (TRW) have called for the resignation of Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) president Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and his deputy Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah, to pave the way for efforts to get the association back on track.

The president of The Red Warriors Club KLIA (TRWC KLIA), Rozaki Ab Kadir, said the two had to go so that new leaders could be brought in to fix the massive problems besetting KAFA.

“For them to just take a break will make it difficult for the KAFA management to appoint capable individuals as the new president and deputy president.

“We demand that the two resign because their decision to take a break is akin to washing their hands of the problems faced by the association,” he told Bernama here today.

KAFA had asked Wan Abdul Rahim and Afandi Hamzah to take leave from managing the association, which is facing serious financial problems, including owing salary arrears to players and officials.

Rozaki said the resignation was important to make it easier for KAFA to appoint other individuals to plan the direction of TRW and the association in the Malaysia League (M-League) competition.

“In other words, the decision to take a break will not resolve the huge issues faced by KAFA. We as supporters want to see TRW and KAFA return to the national football arena with pride,” he said.

“We also hope that there will be individuals or leaders who will volunteer to save the association,” he added. — Bernama