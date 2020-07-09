Have fixed savings to ensure better future after playing days are over, advises veteran Kedah footballer

Veteran Kedah footballer Azmeer Yusof says footballers should ensure they have a fixed amount of savings to help tide things over once they stop playing. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Azmeer Yusof

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — It is not uncommon to hear of former professional footballers, or any other professional athlete for that matter, facing financial problems once their sporting careers are over.

Recently, it was reported that the Perak government would look into how best it could alleviate the plight of former national striker Khalid Jamlus, who had to resort to selling off his personal items and valuables due to financial constraints.

So, it is heartening to hear veteran Kedah footballer Azmeer Yusof reminding footballers in the country to ensure they have a fixed amount of savings to help tide things over once they stop playing.

“For me, all the players must set a target as to how much they want to save as well as what are their priorities — is it to buy a car, land or house.

“This fixed amount of savings is what they are going to use when they finally call it quits. Once that happens, they won’t be earning the kind of lucrative salaries they are so used to,” the 30-year-old Azmeer told Bernama today.

He even encouraged them to venture into business as a way to supplement their income when their playing days are over.

Azmeer knows what he is talking about, having had his fair share of financial ups and downs before finally seeing his three business enterprises taking off, thus allowing him to terminate his contract with the Kedah Football Association (KFA) yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur-born Azmeer, whose contract with the KFA was until end of this year, is the proud owner of a sportswear business and garbage cleaning company in Kuala Lumpur and the AY Barber Shop in Alor Star, which he started earlier this year.

He also cited the construction of the Azmeer Yusof Islamic Studies Centre in Alor Star as the main factor for wanting to terminate his contract with KFA earlier. — Bernama