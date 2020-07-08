RB Leipzig sign South Korea’s Hwang to replace Werner

FC Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan celebrate after the Champions League Group E match between Liverpool and FC Salzburg at Anfield, Liverpool October 2, 20190. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

BERLIN, July 8 — RB Leipzig announced today the signing of Hwang Hee-chan from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg to replace Timo Werner, but the South Korea forward is unavailable for the Champions League next month.

The 24-year-old inherits the number 11 shirt Werner vacated when he left for Chelsea last month.

Hwang has agreed a five-year contract in a transfer reportedly worth €9 million (RM42.7 million).

He is the 17th player in eight years to move from Salzburg to Leipzig as both clubs are backed by Austrian energy drink giant Red Bull.

“He fits perfectly into what we require, can play any position in attack, on the wing or acting as a central striker,” said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.

“With his speed and agility he makes our attack even more flexible.”

However, Leipzig pointed out Hwang has signed for 2020-21 campaign and will miss the Champions League finals tournament in Lisbon next month.

The German side, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season and knocked out Tottenham in the last 16, will discover their quarter-final opponents in Friday’s draw.

Hwang scored 16 goals making 22 assists in helping Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last term.

Last autumn, Hwang also bagged three goals in six Champions League matches in the group stages alongside Norwegian teen Erling Braut Haaland, who netted eight time in Europe before his January transfer to Dortmund.

This is the second stint in Germany for Hwang, who spent 2018/19 on loan at fallen giants Hamburg in the second division. — AFP