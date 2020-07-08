Police eyes four wins out of seven for chance to stay in Malaysia’s Super League

PDRM FA head coach Mohamad Ishak Kunju Mohamad said although ‘The Cops’ squad is on the verge of elimination, he is confident that his men will come out with guns blazing when the Malaysian League resumes in September. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police Football Association (PDRM FA) knows the score — either win four of its seven remainig Super League matches or face the possibility of dropping into the second-tier Premier League next season.

Head coach Mohamad Ishak Kunju Mohamad said although ‘The Cops’ squad is on the verge of elimination, he is confident that his men will come out with guns blazing when the Malaysian League (M-League) resumes in September.

“Although we will face several giants, like Kedah and Selangor, I believe the players can do it, especially as we will play four of our remaining matches on home ground.

“It is difficult, but not impossible,” he told Bernama today.

Mohamad Ishak said that all the 31 players and officials had completed the Covid-19 swab tests, except for four more players who are set to undergo the test this week.

He said the Police team would begin training at the Pulapol Field tomorrow (July 9) if everyone is tested negative for Covid-19.

“We have prepared all the documents to be sent to the Malaysian Football League (MFL), but we are still waiting for our swab test results from the medical officers,” he explained.

All M-League matches were suspended following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prior to the suspension, Police was handed a three-point deduction before the first Super League match for failing to settle the salary arrears of its players and officials before the Jan 31 deadline.

The Police team is currently propping up the 12-team Super League standings with minus two points (due to the three-point deduction) from one draw and three losses after four games. — Bernama