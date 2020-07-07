MB: Perak to find ways to assist Khalid Jamlus after reports of Golden Boot sale, other memorabilia

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government will look into how best it can alleviate the plight of former national football forward Khalid Jamlus. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — The Perak government will look into how best it can alleviate the plight of former national football forward, Khalid Jamlus, who had to resort to selling off his personal items and valuables recently due to financial constraints.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he had discussed the matter with the Perak Football Association (PAFA) on the sort of aid that can be rendered to the former Perak player.

“I discussed this with them and they want to meet Khalid. We will see what we can do.

“I am disturbed whenever I hear about former players, including those who had represented the country and Perak, who have to sell off their prized and sentimental possessions due to difficulties in life,” he told reporters here today.

Recently, Khalid was reported to have auctioned off his golden boot won 18 years ago for RM105,000, along with personal items such as posters, jerseys and medals won throughout his career due to financial constraints after being unemployed for three years. — Bernama