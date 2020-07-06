Report: Bucks close practice facilities over virus concerns

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) makes a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have become the league’s latest team to close their practice facility in the wake of coronavirus testing, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The US sports network reported the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Covid-19 tests conducted on Friday, although it wasn’t clear how many may have come back positive.

The team reportedly won’t allow players back to train until they depart on Thursday for Florida, where the NBA plans to resume play in a quarantine environment at Walt Disney World in Orlando starting on July 30.

The Bucks led the NBA with a record of 53-12 when play was suspended on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will arrive in Orlando chasing a first NBA title since 1971.

They’re just the latest NBA team to halt individual workouts at their practice facilities over coronavirus concerns after the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Teams aren’t allowed to begin team workouts until clearing quarantine in the “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with 22 teams jockeying for position in the 16-team playoffs that start August 17. — AFP