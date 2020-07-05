Arsenal learning to suffer to win, says Arteta

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their second goal with Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and teammates, Wolverhampton July 4, 2020. — Mike Egerton/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, July 5 — Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s willingness to “suffer” will bring the good times back to the north London club.

His side’s 2-0 win at in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday was arguably the best result since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December and put them seventh in the Premier League.

It was their third successive victory and means Arsenal are still in the hunt for a European spot.

Youngster Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and a late effort from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the points, but it was a disciplined show from the Gunners that caught the eye — a far cry from some of the feeble displays earlier in the season.

“I’m delighted with the performance, the shift that the players put in, the energy that we played (with), the fight for every single ball from the first minute to the last from every single player who touched that grass,” Arteta said.

“This team is alive and is going to be alive when they enjoy to suffer together.

“If they are able to do that, good things will come.”

Arsenal are six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United with a top-five finish possibly bringing Champions League qualification this season. Fourth-placed Chelsea are eight ahead of the Arteta’s side.

“Every game you have no margin for error, we know that we try to win every game,” Arteta said.

“The race is try to win against Leicester (in their next game) and let’s see what happens. We try to improve as a team.

“It’s probably one of the best wins because of the difficult schedule we’ve had and how well (Wolves) have been doing all season.” — Reuters